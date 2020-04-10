Sport continues to help the national effort – Good Friday’s goodwill stories

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 10.

Football

Guys, my Good Friday, just turned into a Great Friday. I’m blown away. With our donations @FareShareUK are now able to reach just under 1million vulnerable children across the UK. I can’t thank you all enough, your support has been amazing ♥️♥️ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 10, 2020

Marcus Rashford is proving himself a class act off the pitch as well as on it, with his drive to donate money to FareShare now helping to feed “just under one million vulnerable children across the UK”.

Clap ?? For ?? Our ??Carers ?? Our co-owners @GNev2, and Ryan Giggs joined our @GG_Hospitality team and our in-house @MFTnhs teams at Hotel Football and @StockExHotel on #Zoom last night to say thank you and #ClapForOurCarers ??? pic.twitter.com/rLQWVcd3lD — Hotel Football (@hotelfootballuk) April 10, 2020

Hotel Football owners, and former Manchester United team-mates, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville joined staff last night by clapping in support of the NHS.

Leicester City’s First Team squad have emphasised their collective commitment to the Club’s long-term future this week, during the start of an open and productive consultation between players and senior management. — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 10, 2020

Leicester stepped up their commitment to staff and the community by confirming they would not furlough staff and would pay casual employees until the end of the originally scheduled season.

The Foxes are making support available to University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and are in contact with Age UK Leicestershire & Rutland about a charity partnership.

Rugby union

FEEDING THE HEALTHCARE STAFF 1 The Cardiff & Vale @CV_UHB @Health_Charity have taken the initiative and are doing a brilliant job feeding the hospital staff. Enjoyed helping the team package up and deliver quality food to the wards. The story behind much of the food is epic!..⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oPLhckMIL3 — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) April 10, 2020

Wales and Stormers centre Jamie Roberts has been busy volunteering for the NHS and, on Good Friday, he helped deliver food to some hospital wards.

South Africa captain, and World Cup winner, Siya Kolisi helped to deliver 1000 masks to the Neonatal Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital via the Kolisi Foundation.

Cycling

#INEOSTogether. Watch how we worked with @INEOS to make the #HandsOn hand sanitiser project a reality inside 10 days. pic.twitter.com/bBqhuLl1ed — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) April 10, 2020

Hand sanitiser has been in short supply across the country during the pandemic but Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of INEOS, has had more than a million bottles made at his production plant in Newton Aycliffe.

Deliveries are now being made, with support from cycling’s Team INEOS and their principal Sir Dave Brailsford.

“The British government asked industry to help and INEOS was proud to answer the call,” Brailsford said.

“Team INEOS is used to moving at speed but 10 days from start to finish for three plants already was incredibly tight. We are all in this together and I am grateful to everyone in the entire INEOS family for their hands-on approach to getting the job done.”

We've donated over 800 #GBCT drinks bottles to @NHSuk workers in Hull and York, being distributed over the Easter weekend ?‍♂️ The campaign is being run by Matt from Sportive HQ and his fundraising page has raised over £1,000 ? Find out more here ? https://t.co/vy0So2EE1j pic.twitter.com/Av7uJHXboi — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) April 10, 2020

British Cycling has donated 800 water bottles to NHS workers in Hull and York to be distributed this weekend. The move is a response to the removal of many water fountains from hospitals due to the risk of spreading infection.

Matt Porter, owner of cycling company Sportive HQ, is raising money in order to buy more water bottles for the project.

British Cycling Head of Commercial Partnerships, Nick Hayes, said: “We’re delighted to be able to get behind this campaign alongside our partners HSBC UK and SiS, and provide vital support to the NHS workers who are fighting tirelessly to keep us safe at this time.

“On behalf of everybody at British Cycling I’d like to thank them for their incredible work.”

Tennis

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelana took on the 100-volley challenge laid down by Andy and Kim Murray and passed with flying colours.

Cricket

(Don’t think she learnt much from YouTube ?) her attempt at a fade!! DIY barbers ? ? pic.twitter.com/8wiyiyP8kw — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) April 10, 2020

Some sports stars are going to extreme measures to keep themselves looking fresh but England cricket selector, and former Nottinghamshire batsman, James Taylor might need another trip to the barbers soon after letting his wife cut his hair.