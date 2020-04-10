Menu

Game of Bones – sports commentator Andrew Cotter on Olive v Mable

UK & international sports | Published:

Video goes viral after Cotter posts it on social media.

Andrew Cotter (left) is used to commentating on the likes of Andy Murray

The lockdown is depriving many of us of the chance to do what we do for a living, but commentator Andrew Cotter is finding a way to stay match-fit.

The all-rounder, most commonly associated with golf and tennis commentary, has taken to reporting on his two dogs and their pursuit of a bone.

In a video entitled ‘Game of Bones’, Cotter documents his dog, Olive, holding on to a toy bone, trying to keep it out of the grasp of his other dog, Mable.

He accuses Olive of “over-confidence” and “showboating” despite praising her “classic hold and great technique” in pursuit of “the coveted prize of being told she’s a very good dog”.

However, Mable bides her time and with seconds to spare, “takes a famous win” as she snatches the bone, a victory Cotter praised for being “built on patience and sheer belief”.

