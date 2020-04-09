Menu

Advertising

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, April 9

UK & international sports | Published:

Southampton announce player wage deferrals, the UCI unveil salary reduction and furloughing plans and NRL and PDC reveal restart dates.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0801: The Australian Rugby League Commission announces it intends to restart NRL matches on May 28.

0930: Southampton become the first Premier League team to announce an agreement with their players over wage deferral during the coronavirus pandemic. The players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff agree to defer part of their salaries for April, May and June.

0959: The Professional Darts Corporation announces the Premier League season will resume on July 30 in Birmingham, with subsequent visits to Belfast, the O2, Leeds, Berlin, Rotterdam, Glasgow and Manchester before the main event in Sheffield on October 15.

1048: Manchester United say they are ready to act on further requests from the NHS for use of facilities at Old Trafford. A fleet of Manchester United Foundation vehicles delivered gifts to the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and the NHS Manchester Foundation Trust Charity and the club has also donated medical equipment to the Salford Royal.

1206: The UCI announces senior management are to reduce their salaries or allowances and there is to be a full or partial furlough – at different percentages – for all 130 employees.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News