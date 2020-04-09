Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, April 9

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

0801: The Australian Rugby League Commission announces it intends to restart NRL matches on May 28.

0930: Southampton become the first Premier League team to announce an agreement with their players over wage deferral during the coronavirus pandemic. The players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff agree to defer part of their salaries for April, May and June.

#SaintsFC can detail measures it is taking as part of the club’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic: https://t.co/1pMnaqFQMS — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 9, 2020

0959: The Professional Darts Corporation announces the Premier League season will resume on July 30 in Birmingham, with subsequent visits to Belfast, the O2, Leeds, Berlin, Rotterdam, Glasgow and Manchester before the main event in Sheffield on October 15.

1048: Manchester United say they are ready to act on further requests from the NHS for use of facilities at Old Trafford. A fleet of Manchester United Foundation vehicles delivered gifts to the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and the NHS Manchester Foundation Trust Charity and the club has also donated medical equipment to the Salford Royal.

We are proud to recognise the tireless contribution of @NHSuk staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the actions we are taking to support them at this time:#MUFC #ProtectTheNHS #StayHomeSaveLives — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2020

1206: The UCI announces senior management are to reduce their salaries or allowances and there is to be a full or partial furlough – at different percentages – for all 130 employees.