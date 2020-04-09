The Premier League season so far in numbers

The Premier League season remains in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak, with a month now having elapsed since the most recent fixture.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the season so far.

82 – points for leaders Liverpool, from a possible 87 after winning 27 of their 29 games.

18 – record-equalling winning run for the Reds, from October 27’s win over Tottenham to February 24’s victory against West Ham.

57 – second-placed Manchester City are 25 points behind, and closer in terms of points to 14th-placed Southampton on 34 than to Liverpool.

19 – goals for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, two clear of the pack as the league’s top scorer.

Jamie Vardy leads the Golden Boot race (Mike Egerton/PA)

27 – points total for Bournemouth in the final relegation place and both West Ham and Watford in the two places immediately above the safety line. Aston Villa, in 19th, are two points behind with a game in hand.

11 – Chelsea’s first 11 league goals of the season were scored by English players aged 21 or younger – Tammy Abraham with seven, Mason Mount three and Fikayo Tomori one.

2 – away wins for Arsenal, from 13 games – only bottom club Norwich have fewer.

2,478 – passes completed by Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk – almost 25 per cent clear of any other player in the league, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri second on 1,995.

11 – Burnley’s Nick Pope has more clean sheets to his name than any other goalkeeper. Liverpool’s 12 is the highest tally for a team.