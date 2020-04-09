Picture of the day – April 9

Graham Taylor arrived at Watford in 1977 and inspired a phase of three promotions in five seasons to lift them from Division Four into the top-flight.

Taylor did not stop there, as the Hornets finished second behind Liverpool in their first Division One season, and would go on to reach an FA Cup final for the first time.

Yet it was a mark of Taylor’s humble status that he never once allowed an inflated sense of self-importance, and was the first man to admit it if he thought he had over-stepped the mark.

That moment arose in April 1982 when Taylor caused rumblings of discontent after writing a local newspaper article in which he criticised some elements of the Vicarage Road support on matchdays.

Appreciating the error of his ways, Taylor duly strode out for the next match against Crystal Palace with a placard bearing the words “I’m Sorry”.

Needless to say, Hornets fans were ready to forgive: they responded with a standing ovation, and Taylor’s relationship with the club emerged further strengthened.