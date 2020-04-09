NRL to resume matches at the end of May

Rugby league will return in Australia next month after the NRL announced its intention to resume amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian Rugby League Commission announced the decision to restart the country’s top-level competition on May 28 after its innovations committee met with the ARL Commission on Thursday.

Representatives from each of the 16 clubs followed to discuss the rescheduling required for the 2020 Telstra Premiership.

ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce, who leads the innovations committee, said: “The details on the competition structure we haven’t got yet because the landscape is changing around government boundaries. That will feed into the complexity structure.

“Today what we landed on was a starting date. We haven’t finalised what that looks like yet.

“Why we want to firm up a date is to give certainty to players and their schedules, clubs and thousands of people who are out of work through clubs and millions of fans. It’s a mark for everyone to work towards that’s associated with the game.”