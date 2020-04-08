Sadio Mane: It’s part of life if Premier League title dream ends

Sadio Mane says it is his dream to win the Premier League – but that it is “part of life” if the ambition is ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The season has been postponed “until it is safe to resume” having halted with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Mane has impressed this campaign, netting 14 goals to put the Reds on the brink of their first English league title for 30 years.

And the Senegal international said: “I have always said I want to win trophies, the Champions League and the Premier League.

“I don’t feel like a champion yet. I want to win on the pitch and get the trophy.

“But with the situation, people around the world losing family members…it’s my dream – but if it’s not the case, it’s part of life.”

The 27-year-old has credited the influence of Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson in strengthening the Reds.

On manager Klopp, the forward told talkSPORT: “From day one, when I came to Liverpool, he has always been positive with all the players.

Sadio Mane celebrates his winner at Aston Villa with Jordan Henderson, who has impressed him this season (PA)

“I’ve never seen anyone in my life as positive as him.”

On captain Henderson, Mane added: “He’s played a big part in our success this year and he’s been incredible.

“For his defending ways, for his attacking ways…he’s been really, really good this year for us.

“He’s a very good leader with very good confidence.”