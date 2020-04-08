Peaty’s ride and Woods’ Champions Dinner – what sports stars did on Wednesday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.

Football

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was in good spirits on his 28th birthday.

Tried to get creative with my birthday cake/peanut butter and banana toast. Thanks for the love all ? #28 pic.twitter.com/KgXqYCuKro — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) April 8, 2020

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was doing hill sprints to keep up his fitness.

Golf

With the Masters postponed, Tiger Woods was unable to host the Champions Dinner at Augusta last night. Instead, he suited up in his green jacket and had the meal with his family at home.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury was again doing his bit to help the NHS.

The 31-year-old sent drinks to NHS staff that were staying at Hotel Football in Manchester.

He wrote on Instagram: “Supporting and hydrating the Manchester NHS staff with the help of @wowhydrate. Our first delivery of drinks to @hotelfootballuk who have closed to offer rooms free of charge to NHS staff.

“Providing 12 bottles for every NHS frontline employee staying at the hotel @gneville2 @philipneville18 @paulscholes @manchesterunited @davidbeckham (including Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs)”

Heavyweight Joseph Parker was dancing again, this time to ‘Greased Lightning’ with his partner while his daughter looked on in astonishment.

We are in this together so have fun and keep that spark alive⚡️ #LaineT ??: #KerryRussellTV ? pic.twitter.com/NZ7wMEucFN — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) April 8, 2020

Cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was reliving his Ashes moments and, in reply to ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, had a confession to make.

Yorkshire batsman Adam Lyth pulled no punches during a home workout.

Swimming

Olympic champion Adam Peaty overcame technical issues to complete a 100km virtual bike race and raise money for the NHS.

The 2016 gold medallist took part in the ride on virtual racing platform Go Swift, but was struck by a bug at 20km which cost him any chance of keeping up with the leading pack.

Still, he was back up and running for the second half of the race, eventually completing it with 500 other people.

He tweeted: “100Km DOWN! That was a lot harder than I thought, so sorry I had technical problems at 20km in, fixed by 57km but couldn’t work my way back to the leaders!

“A huge Thankyou to everyone that was involved, it’s great to see so many people (over 500) come together and raise money for the NHS.”

Peaty has also decided to raffle the trunks he wore when he claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke at the Rio Games in 2016.

UFC

Fighter turned trainer. Conor McGregor was giving his fans some tips on how to perfect pull-ups.

Darts

Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor, who will renew his rivalry with Raymond Van Barneveld on Thursday night, is using lockdown to get fit.

Got up this morning to start my new routine during lockdown. I will keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/UNuUwx9l1H — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) April 8, 2020

Tennis

Another day, another Heather Watson TikTok…