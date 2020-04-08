Nathan Aspinall triumphs in second round of Darts at Home

Nathan Aspinall prevailed in week two of Darts at Home as some of the PDC’s top stars defied the coronavirus lockdown and tussled one another from the comfort of their respective living rooms.

There was no lack of bonhomie as Aspinall and a trio of former BDO world champions in Jelle Klaasen, Stephen Bunting and Steve Beaton duked it out in a round robin format broadcast on the PDC’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Aspinall, a semi-finalist in each of the last two PDC World Championships, flew out of the blocks by racing into a 4-0 lead against Beaton and although he lost the next three legs, he held his nerve to claim a 5-3 win.

In a nip-and-tuck game against Bunting where both players struggled on the doubles, Aspinall took out 170 en route to a 5-4 victory.

Klaasen himself proved a dab hand with his finishing. A 149 finish saw him topple Beaton in their deciding leg while he took out 150 to beat Aspinall by the same 5-4 scoreline.

However, because Klaasen had lost 5-2 to Bunting earlier in the evening, Aspinall topped the standings on leg difference.