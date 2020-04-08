Menu

Barry Hearn returning home after surgery following a minor heart attack

Published:

Boxing promoter son Eddie Hearn thanks hospital staff.

Barry Hearn suffered a heart attack over the weekend

Barry Hearn has undergone surgery after suffering a minor heart attack over the weekend.

The 71-year-old sports promoter is chairman of Matchroom, World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation.

Boxing promoter son Eddie Hearn confirmed that his father is returning home on Wednesday following a heart attack on Sunday.

“As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon,” he posted on Twitter.

“My dad @BarryHearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.

“He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits!Thank you”.

