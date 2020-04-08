Barry Hearn pays tribute to NHS as he returns home following minor heart attack

Barry Hearn has thanked the NHS after undergoing surgery following a minor heart attack over the weekend.

The 71-year-old sports promoter is chairman of Matchroom, World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation.

Boxing promoter son Eddie Hearn revealed on Wednesday morning that his father was returning home from hospital following a heart attack on Sunday.

Humbled by the thousands of “get well” wishes so thanks to each and everyone of you. Massive shout out to Broomfield and Basildon hospitals – don’t know what we’d do without the NHS. God bless you all and stay safe. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) April 8, 2020

I’d like to wish @BarryHearn a swift speedy recovery. This man is made of tough stuff and I hope to see him soon back on the circuit. Get well soon Barry ?? @EddieHearn pic.twitter.com/EprRu9jIMn — Frank Bruno MBE ?? (@frankbrunoboxer) April 8, 2020

Former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno had led the well wishes to his former promoter.

