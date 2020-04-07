Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7

UK & international sports

Two more MotoGP rounds have been called off.

Mercedes have been helping to manufacture ventilators

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

11.04am – The Mercedes F1 team announce they will start delivery of up to 10,000 new breathing devices to the NHS this week.

11.22am – Two more MotoGP rounds, the Italian Grand Prix (May 29-31) and the Catalan Grand Prix (June 5-7) are called off.

12.38pm – League Two leaders Crewe announce that they have decided to furlough staff and players.

1.22pm – Sunderland announce they have furloughed first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff but ensure all employees will be paid in full.

4.12pm – Jockey Club Racecourses announce that this year’s 2000 Guineas, 1000 Guineas, Derby and Oaks will not take place on their originally scheduled dates.

4.40pm – Ascot announce this year’s Royal meeting will be held behind closed doors “for public health and safety reasons”, if it goes ahead as planned in June.

4.42pm – Chief executive Richard Masters says the Premier League faces at least a £1billion loss if the 2019/20 season is not completed.

UK & international sports

