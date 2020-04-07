Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Tuesday, April 7
Two more MotoGP rounds have been called off.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Tuesday.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
11.04am – The Mercedes F1 team announce they will start delivery of up to 10,000 new breathing devices to the NHS this week.
11.22am – Two more MotoGP rounds, the Italian Grand Prix (May 29-31) and the Catalan Grand Prix (June 5-7) are called off.
12.38pm – League Two leaders Crewe announce that they have decided to furlough staff and players.
1.22pm – Sunderland announce they have furloughed first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff but ensure all employees will be paid in full.
4.12pm – Jockey Club Racecourses announce that this year’s 2000 Guineas, 1000 Guineas, Derby and Oaks will not take place on their originally scheduled dates.
4.40pm – Ascot announce this year’s Royal meeting will be held behind closed doors “for public health and safety reasons”, if it goes ahead as planned in June.
4.42pm – Chief executive Richard Masters says the Premier League faces at least a £1billion loss if the 2019/20 season is not completed.
