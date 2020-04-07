Surrey cancel deal for Australia international Michael Neser

Surrey have cancelled a deal that was due to bring Australia international Michael Neser to the Kia Oval for the first few months of the season.

Surrey say the 30-year-old all-rounder agreed to terminate the contract that was due to run until the start of July.

County Championship fixtures have been cancelled until May 28 with uncertainty remaining over a return date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Cricket Alec Stewart told his club’s official website: “Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael Neser and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision.

“The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way.”