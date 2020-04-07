Picture of the day – April 7

Joe Calzaghe celebrates his emphatic win over Peter Manfredo after the referee stopped the fight in the third round of the bout at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Calzaghe successfully defended his WBO super-middleweight title for the 20th time, an accomplishment which saw him equal the records of fellow greats Larry Holmes and Bernard Hopkins.

In front of a record indoor crowd of around 35,000, Calzaghe blazed out for the third round and rained a seemingly endless supply of hooks down upon hapless ‘Contender’ star Manfredo.

The Welshman would go on to become the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in history with victory over undefeated WBA world champion Mikkel Kessler in November 2007 his 21st successful defence – holding the title for over 10 years.

Calzaghe stepped up to light heavyweight and secured two stunning wins over Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr in his first ever fights in the United States, cementing his place as one of the best pound for pound boxers in the world.

The ‘Pride of Wales’ won the 2007 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award and retired in 2009 as an undefeated world champion, with 46 wins and no defeats in a glittering career.