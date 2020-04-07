Menu

Adam Peaty to take part in virtual bike race to raise money for the NHS

UK & international sports | Published:

The Olympic 100 metres breaststroke champion and Commonwealth Games boxer Callum Johnson are tackling a 100km ride.

Adam Peaty is hoping to raise cash for the NHS by doing a virtual bike race

Olympic champion Adam Peaty will take part in a virtual bike race on Wednesday to raise money for the NHS.

The 2016 gold medallist will race the 100km ride along with Commonwealth Games boxer Callum Johnson at 10am via virtual racing platform Go Swift.

Peaty tweeted: “I’ve decided to join the 100km ride to raise money for the NHS Charities tomorrow @ 10am on @GoZwift. It’s a public and open event and would be great to have you ride with us!”

The 25-year-old was preparing to defend his 100m breaststroke crown won at Rio four years ago before the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed last week.

