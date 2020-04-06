Picture of the Day – April 6

Derek Dooley enjoyed a short but prolific playing career and is revered by supporters of both clubs in Sheffield.

In 1951-52 he scored 46 goals – a club record – to fire Wednesday to promotion from the Second Division.

But on Valentine’s Day 1953, he collided with Preston goalkeeper George Thompson at Deepdale and broke his leg in two places.

A gangrene infection force doctors to amputate his right leg above the knee and he retired with 61 goals in 62 games

After his enforced retirement Dooley went on to manage Wednesday between 1971 and 1973 and held a number of roles at Sheffield United and was chairman when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2006.

He was awarded the Freedom Of Sheffield in 1993 and became an MBE in 2003.