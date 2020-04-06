Eddie Jones suggests new faces could dominate England’s 2023 World Cup squad

Head coach Eddie Jones has claimed his England squad for the 2023 World Cup could comprise of 60 per cent new members as he looks to go one step further than last year’s tournament.

Jones, who masterminded a sensational victory over New Zealand as England reached the final in Japan last year before coming up short against South Africa, last week signed a new contract up to the next World Cup in France.

However, Jones is already thinking about incremental changes to his line-up on an annual basis which would mean more than half the group who were within touching distance of landing the Webb Ellis Cup will be replaced.

England came unstuck against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t think this group can have another World Cup in them,” Jones told BBC Sport.

“While there will be core members of the team who will be able to continue to the next World Cup, there will be a new influx of members coming in.

“If you look at the squad this year we have changed it by 20 per cent. There will be another 20 per cent change in the second year, and another 20 per cent in the third year.

“By the time we get to the World Cup it could be 40 per cent of the squad from the 2019 World Cup and 60 per cent new members.”

Dylan Hartley missed out on selection for the 2019 World Cup (Paul Harding/PA)

Jones has already shown a ruthless edge by omitting marquee names Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw and Danny Care from his squad for the last World Cup.

A number of players who were instrumental in England’s run to the showpiece will be into their 30s in three years’ time, and Jones wants his side to keep evolving.

“That’s how you get the growth in the team,” he added. “You have to continually look for better players and players who can add value to the team.”