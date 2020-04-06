Coronavirus wrap: Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died after contracting coronavirus, the club have confirmed.

City said in a post on their official Twitter account that Dolors Sala Carrio had died aged 82, in Manresa, Barcelona.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” the club statement read.

Guardiola, 49, last month donated one million euros (£918,000 at the time) to aid the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

He also issued a video as part of the club’s Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home and to follow the advice of scientists, doctors and nurses.

Yorkshire have placed their players and cricket staff on furlough until further notice.

The county took the decision at a board meeting on Friday, which following the move to furlough the majority of its non-playing staff at the end of March.

Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: “From a Club point of view, we feel that these measures need to be taken to ensure as little damage as possible to the business.

“The players are disappointed not to be playing as they have worked hard during the winter and have been excited about the season ahead.

“However, they are all fully understanding of the club’s decision and we hope that the situation improves as quickly as possible to ensure that everyone can resume some kind of normality as soon as possible.”

The Williams Formula One team has also announced that it is to furlough a number of employees, whilst senior management and drivers have agreed to take a 20% pay cut.

Harlequins are refusing to comment on reports that their utility player Semi Kunatani is one of two Fijian rugby players arrested for failing to self-isolate when returning to the country.

The players have not been named by the federation or by police but the Fiji Sun reported one was the 29-year-old Kunatani, who signed for the Gallagher Premiership side after a three-year stint at Toulouse.

A spokesman for Harlequins said no comment would be forthcoming at this time and it remains a matter for the police and authorities in Fiji.

Semi Kunatani has reportedly been arrested for failing to self-isolate (Adam Davy/PA)

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor said: “We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves.

“The Fiji Rugby family wants to put on record our great disappointment at the irresponsible behaviour of these two players putting their families and other Fijians at risk.”

The European Tour has confirmed the postponement of its events in Morocco and Stockholm in June.

Annika Sorenstam was due to co-host the Scandinavian Mixed (Ady Kerry/PA)

The Trophee Hassan II, scheduled for Rabat from June 4, and the Scandinavian

Mixed, from June 11, will be rescheduled at a later date.

In addition, the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour, which was due to run concurrently with the Trophee Hassan II, has also been postponed.

UK Athletics has announced a provisional new date for its National Championships, which will be moved from June 20 and 21 to August 8 and 9.

In a statement, the sport’s domestic governing body said it is still “working on the basis” that the National Championships, Anniversary Games and Gateshead Grand Prix will take place this year.

Tyson Fury says he will emerge from the coronavirus crisis “a different person” (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tyson Fury has vowed to emerge as a “different person” from the crisis and admitted the ongoing pandemic has put his future in boxing into

perspective.

Fury, who has fought a well-documented battle with mental health issues, says

talk of a third meeting with Deontay Wilder must be put on hold as priority is

given to coming through the current lockdown.

Fury told talkSPORT: “You can take positives out of every negative, and the

positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with

my family.

“In the couple of weeks I’ve been locked down I’ve had time to focus on the

things that really matter in my life. I think I’ll come back a different person

and I think I’ll have a different mindset.”