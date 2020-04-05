On This Day: Remembering five-time world champion Eric Bristow

Five-time darts world champion Eric Bristow died on April 5 two years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the Bristow’s legacy.

How did he die?

A touching tribute from the Liverpool crowd as news of five-time World Champion Eric Bristow MBE passing away, reaches darts fans around the World pic.twitter.com/UxVXZCMg9S — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 5, 2018

Bristow, aged 60, had been attending a corporate function at the Premier League darts round in Liverpool, taking on some VIPs on the oche. As he was walking back to his car he suffered a heart attack and sadly died. News of his death broke while the main action in the Echo Arena was still going, with the crowd breaking into a rendition of “There’s only one Eric Bristow” during Daryl Gurney’s match with Peter Wright.

What did he achieve during his career?

#DartsFact – Eric Bristow got his “Crafty Cockney" nickname after visiting a pub of the same name in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/fmpbNCfXYZ — PDC Darts Match (@DartsMatchApp) November 7, 2016

Nicknamed the ‘Crafty Cockney’ owing to his east London upbringing, Bristow was the dominant figure in the game during the 1980s, holding the number one ranking from 1980 to 1987. He won five BDO world titles between 1980 and 1986, while also winning the World Masters five times between 1977 and 1984. After mentoring a young Phil Taylor, Bristow was part of the PDC breakaway in the early 1990s, getting to the semi-final of the World Championship in 1997.

Advertising

What about after retiring?

Bristow finished fourth in the 2012 edition of ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here (ITV handhout/PA)

During the later days of his playing career, Bristow worked for Sky Sports as a spotter and commentator. He officially retired in 2000 and continued to be a leading name in the broadcaster’s coverage of the game. He was sacked in 2016 after an ill-advised tweet regarding the grooming scandal that was rocking football at the time. In 2012, he found more national fame as he was a contestant on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! Due to his outspoken ways, Bristow was not tipped to last long, but eventually finished fourth.

How was he remembered?

Words cannot express how sad and shocked I am to hear the terrible news about Eric's passing a huge influence on my career and a larger than life character the world has lost a legend. RIP pal #16 — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) April 6, 2018

The tributes flowed in for Bristow following his untimely death. Barry Hearn, chairman of the PDC, said: “The word legend is overused but it’s an understatement for Eric Bristow,” while former Sky Sports colleague Wayne Mardle described him as a “superstar” of the game and “the reason why I picked up a dart”. Taylor, who had kept a close relationship with his former mentor, said: “Words cannot express how sad and shocked I am to hear the terrible news about Eric’s passing. A huge influence on my career and a larger than life character. The world has lost a legend.” The PDC later renamed the trophy awarded to the winner of the Grand Slam of Darts after him.