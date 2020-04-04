Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, April 4

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Saturday as Liverpool became the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

10:31am: Burnley revealed they would face a £50million shortfall if the Premier League season could not be completed, saying this was a result of £5million in lost matchday revenue – a shortfall which would remain if the season was completed behind closed doors – as well as £45million in lost broadcasting revenue.

10.55am: England international Danny Rose would have “no problem” contributing a portion of his wages to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak but the on-loan Newcastle defender added Premier League players feel their “backs are against the wall” after politicians joined those calling for action.

#LFC is continuing to deal with a range of challenges caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to update supporters on the progress that has been made to date. https://t.co/0QAiCSVDv6 — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 4, 2020

12:17pm: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said he expects players and managers to “do the right thing” regarding taking a pay cut.

1.34pm: Leicester relaunched their Gift of a Wish campaign, allocating funds to causes who work with people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The programme, which is run by the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Foundation, invites local causes to apply for grants.

2.41pm: Liverpool announced they had placed some non-playing staff on furlough. The PA news agency understands around 200 staff, whose work is effectively idle during football’s suspension, are affected. However, the Reds confirmed “those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries”.