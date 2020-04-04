Picture of the day – April 4

Martin O’Neill celebrates victory in the Scottish Cup final in his last game in charge of Celtic.

The Northern Irishman capped his five years at Parkhead with a 1-0 victory over Dundee United in 2005.

It ended a glittering stay at Celtic, where he won three league titles, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.

He also took the Hoops to the UEFA Cup final in 2003, where they lost 3-2 after extra time to Porto.

O’Neill resigned in 2005 to take care of wife Geraldine, who had lymphoma.

He had joined from Leicester in 2000 and went on to manage Aston Villa, Sunderland, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest.