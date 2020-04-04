Menu

Dopers set to benefit from Olympic Games delay

UK & international sports | Published:

WADA president Witold Banka says drug bans are determined by a set time and not what competitions athletes might miss.

Some drugs cheats who were banned for Tokyo 2020 will now be eligible for the rearranged Games

Hundreds of drug cheats will benefit from the postponement of this summer’s Olympics as they will now be eligible to compete in the rearranged Games.

World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka says bans are determined by a set time and not what competitions athletes might miss.

He said in the Times: “A ban is about the length of time, it is not dedicated to concrete sports events and if they happen or not.

“There is no provision in the code for anti-doping organisations to cherry-pick periods of time in which the athlete would have more or fewer events to compete in.

“While an athlete cannot choose when he or she would like to be ineligible, an anti-doping organisation cannot either.”

The new Games, postponed for the first time in history because of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to start on July 23, 2021.

