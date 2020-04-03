Watch the Premier League’s goalscorers shoot it out with their rivals

Several Premier League hot-shots are among the league’s leading scorers at their respective ages – and you can track their progress here.

Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane are on their way to challenging the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers – while the 77 goals scored by Aguero’s Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling is among the highest totals by any player at the age of 25.

Marcus Rashford is through the 40-goal mark aged 22 and his teenage Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood is off to a fast start – see how all five players stack up.