Virtual racing a reality for former world champion

Former world champion Jenson Button will compete in the second Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will also race alongside cricket star Ben Stokes in the second event of the series around a virtual Albert Park in Melbourne.

Following on from the inaugural race around the Bahrain track two weeks ago, a host of F1 drivers will compete on Sunday as they attempt to fill the void while the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leclerc will be joined by British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris, with Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon also taking part.

Stokes will be on board in a Red Bull for the virtual race which will feature a qualifying session and a 28-lap race.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year tweeted: “Can not wait for this.”