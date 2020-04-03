Advertising
Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, April 3
The Tour de Suisse has been cancelled, while the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open has been pushed back.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday as events on the cycling and golf calendar were affected.
Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
7.13am – New Zealand cricket officials admit it is “most unlikely” their scheduled tour of Holland, Scotland and Ireland will go ahead as planned in June.
9.10am – Organisers announce that the Tour de Suisse, scheduled to take place June 6-14, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
10.56am – Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend criticises Health Secretary Matt Hancock for calling for Premier League players to take a pay-cut. Townsend tells Talksport: “Football is trying to do a lot of good. To wake up yesterday and see footballers being painted as villains was a bit of a surprise to be honest.”
1.54pm – Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland says it is natural for Premier League players to take a pay cut. He tells Norway’s TV2: “I think it is quite natural that we also take a pay cut as long as matches are not played.”
2.21pm – The U.S. Women’s Open, slated for June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, was postponed until December 10-13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.