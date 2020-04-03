Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Friday, April 3

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Friday as events on the cycling and golf calendar were affected.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

7.13am – New Zealand cricket officials admit it is “most unlikely” their scheduled tour of Holland, Scotland and Ireland will go ahead as planned in June.

9.10am – Organisers announce that the Tour de Suisse, scheduled to take place June 6-14, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the Corona pandemic the Tour de Suisse will be cancelled.All Informations:https://t.co/nLzDCn0r4w — Tour de Suisse (@tds) April 3, 2020

10.56am – Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend criticises Health Secretary Matt Hancock for calling for Premier League players to take a pay-cut. Townsend tells Talksport: “Football is trying to do a lot of good. To wake up yesterday and see footballers being painted as villains was a bit of a surprise to be honest.”

1.54pm – Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland says it is natural for Premier League players to take a pay cut. He tells Norway’s TV2: “I think it is quite natural that we also take a pay cut as long as matches are not played.”

2.21pm – The U.S. Women’s Open, slated for June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, was postponed until December 10-13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.