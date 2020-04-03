The Ryan game: “Proud” Trent pays for poor finishing in FIFA 20 defeat

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be a master of assists for Liverpool but he was let down by his strikers as he lost to Manchester City eSports player Ryan Pessoa in a FIFA 20 battle on Friday night.

Roberto Firmino’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Alexander-Arnold a 2-2 draw in the opening game of their best-of-three battle, but Pessoa – controlling RB Leipzig, no doubt for sponsorship reasons – turned up the heat thereafter, winning 4-1 and 2-0 in the remaining contests.

“They were good games, I’m quite proud of myself to be fair,” the England right-back said. “I haven’t played that bad, I just haven’t taken the chances.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold (bottom left) during his FIFA 20 match against esports player Ryan Pessoa streamed via Twitch TV (Scott Wilson/PA).

The avatars of Firmino and Mo Salah were certainly guilty of squandering a string of openings.

That was less of a problem in the opening game, with Alexander-Arnold left gushing over his own work as Gini Wijnaldum finished a fine passing move to make it 1-1.

“I don’t usually watch replays but I’m going to have to watch that because I’m proud of myself,” he said.

The 21-year-old said he was in isolation at home with his mum, and being “kept sane” by his two dogs.

“I’m trying to stay fit and trying to stay positive, because we don’t know when (football) is going to start again,” he said.