Premier League clubs to discuss players’ wage cuts as goodwill gestures continue

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 3.

Football

Premier League clubs also agreed: – Financial sum to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic– Advance funds to support @EFL & National League sides– Player wage consultation More: https://t.co/Tv9Leq4GGp #WeAreOneTeam — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2020

Premier League clubs announced they will discuss wage deferrals of 30 per cent with their players. Health secretary Matt Hancock took aim at top-flight players’ supposed lack of action during Thursday’s daily briefing but Premier League captains, led by Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, had already discussed how best to help support and fund the NHS before meeting via conference call on Friday, the PA news agency understands.

Morning! You can now watch the full video here: https://t.co/eejEByYwpjEnjoy! — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2020

Marcus Rashford’s grilling from a bunch of football-crazy primary school kids will brighten up the darkest coronavirus days. Questions included: “Will Pep Guardiola get sacked?” and “Were you happy when City got banned from Europe for two years?” Much to the relief of Rashford’s and United’s PR people, his answers to both were negative.

Just a little something from Andreas to brighten up your Friday ?? ?: @AndrinhoPereira [IG] pic.twitter.com/Rx7n5BMfYc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2020

Advertising

Meanwhile Rashford’s Manchester United team-mate Andreas Pereira felt the need to share a remarkable method for pouring milk onto a bowl of cereal using only his foot.

"The most important thing is to stay safe and look after yourself, your family and the people that are close to you." ❤️ ? @VirgilvDijk #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/jWPLztwchf — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 3, 2020

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reiterated the “stay at home” message to fans in a brief video message posted on the club’s official Twitter feed.

En mi empresa @CondonesTino necesitan un diseñador senior con experiencia en digital y obvio para que trabaje desde casa.In my condom factory we need a graphic designer, and obviously is work from home.From any country.Info: +57 300 6125531 pic.twitter.com/yvBXhbinLm — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 2, 2020

Advertising

The always-entertaining Faustino Asprilla launched a one-man mission to combat global job cuts by advertising for a graphic designer to work in his condom factory. As you do.

Today we dropped x300 Food Essential parcels to @RHH_ICU Russells Hall Hospital. We plan to help other Hospitals with your support, click donate on the website to help ?? #FoundationDB pic.twitter.com/L2HXJ1JOkj — FoundationDB (@Foundation__DB) April 2, 2020

Stoke defender Danny Batth made a special trip to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley to drop off 300 food essential parcels. His charity, Foundation DB, is also planning to help other hospitals.

Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta joined the chorus of appreciation for the country’s NHS workers by issuing a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ and retweeting an NHS video to her 100,000-plus Twitter followers.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got some of his fellow boxers to help out with a rendition of ‘You’ve Got A Friend’. Some of them should stick to boxing.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker posted an entertaining ‘Neighbours’-style skit about the perils of running out of toilet roll during the lockdown Down Under.

Cricket

NEWS | Warwickshire CCC has donated Edgbaston to the Department of Health and Social Care to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station, which will be used to regularly test NHS staff. Read More ? https://t.co/TBT1P1aCpc ?#YouBears pic.twitter.com/8YG8L5an4u — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) April 3, 2020

Warwickshire announced they have donated their facilities at Edgbaston to the NHS in order to create a drive-thru testing station.

7/8 hours or re arranging the garage and building,hands bleeding from tightening bolts but I got there in the end…massive thanks to @redbulluk for arranging this equipment for me..but please send a man in a box… https://t.co/bklKRurpsv — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 3, 2020

Ben Stokes, meanwhile, spent most of the morning putting together a gym in his garage – hopefully with no damage done to his hands.

Golf

Giving back and helping in this global crisis. Fantastic @MKaymer59 ? If you'd like to donate ➡️ https://t.co/YRtLG2CqAr pic.twitter.com/fy8hrXDCuM — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 3, 2020

Martin Kaymer has donated 50,000 euros (£43,926) for “the benefit of people with coronavirus” via a GoFundMe page.

Judo

British Judo’s VI team were “working from home” during the lockdown as they re-enacted Queen’s hit song ‘I Want To Break Free’. Some were a little too keen on the make-up though.