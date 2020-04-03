Picture of the day – April 3

Stirling Moss is often called the greatest driver to never win a world championship. In his seven seasons in Formula 1 he won 16 races.

The picture of Moss skipping at home was taken in 1951, the year of his first Grand Prix in Switzerland.

The closest he came to winning the F1 title was in 1958, when he lost out on becoming Britain’s first world champion to Mike Hawthorn by a point, despite winning four races to the Ferrari driver’s one.

He raced from 1948 to 1962, winning 212 of the 529 races he entered from the Nassau Cup to the Coupe des Alpes.

Moss was forced to retire after a serious accident at Goodwood in April 1962 when his Lotus crashed into a grass bank.

He was in a coma for a month and it was a year before he attempted a comeback but he had to admit defeat, with his concentration levels gone, and retire.