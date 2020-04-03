Marcus Rashford grilled by primary school kids as world of sport keeps busy

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best social media posts from April 3.

Football

Morning! You can now watch the full video here: https://t.co/eejEByYwpjEnjoy! — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2020

Marcus Rashford’s grilling from a bunch of football-crazy primary school kids will brighten up the darkest coronavirus days. Questions included: “Will Pep Guardiola get sacked?” and “Were you happy when City got banned from Europe for two years?” Much to the relief of Rashford’s and United’s PR people, his answers to both were negative.

Just a little something from Andreas to brighten up your Friday ?? ?: @AndrinhoPereira [IG] pic.twitter.com/Rx7n5BMfYc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile Rashford’s Manchester United team-mate Andreas Pereira felt the need to share a remarkable method for pouring milk onto a bowl of cereal using only his foot.

"The most important thing is to stay safe and look after yourself, your family and the people that are close to you." ❤️ ? @VirgilvDijk #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/jWPLztwchf — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) April 3, 2020

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reiterated the “stay at home” message to fans in a brief video message posted on the club’s official Twitter feed.

En mi empresa @CondonesTino necesitan un diseñador senior con experiencia en digital y obvio para que trabaje desde casa.In my condom factory we need a graphic designer, and obviously is work from home.From any country.Info: +57 300 6125531 pic.twitter.com/yvBXhbinLm — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 2, 2020

The always-entertaining Faustino Asprilla launched a one-man mission to combat global job cuts by advertising for a graphic designer to work in his condom factory. As you do.

Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta joined the chorus of appreciation for the country’s NHS workers by issuing a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ and retweeting an NHS video to her 100,000-plus Twitter followers.

Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker posted an entertaining ‘Neighbours’-style skit about the perils of running out of toilet roll during the lockdown Down Under.

Cricket

NEWS | Warwickshire CCC has donated Edgbaston to the Department of Health and Social Care to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station, which will be used to regularly test NHS staff. Read More ? https://t.co/TBT1P1aCpc ?#YouBears pic.twitter.com/8YG8L5an4u — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) April 3, 2020

Warwickshire announced they have donated their facilities at Edgbaston to the NHS in order to create a drive-thru testing station.