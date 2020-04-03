Australia bowler Pat Cummins eager for T20 World Cup to go ahead

Australia star Pat Cummins has said he would love to play at the T20 World Cup but acknowledged the “awful” impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket is currently on hold around the world due to the outbreak but the fast bowler told reporters it would be “great” to see the World Cup go ahead in Australia between October and November.

Australia had to cancel their limited-overs series against New Zealand last month after just one game and their two-Test series against Bangladesh in June could also be affected due to the spread of Covid-19.

PA Graphics

Yet Cummins is desperate not to lose the chance to compete in front of a home crowd later this year, saying: “The T20 World Cup is something we’ve been speaking about for years, the chance to play a home World Cup.

“The World Cup in 2015 was absolutely a career highlight and I wasn’t even playing in the final, so I would love to see it go ahead.

“It’s the big tournament this year for international cricket, and being a part of that T20 World Cup would be great. We would love for that to happen in a perfect world.”

The 26-year-old said he was in a “holding pattern” after his representative duties finished and the Indian Premier League’s start was delayed until April 15, with many calling the date optimistic.

Advertising

My thoughts on the IPL .. as it’s such an important tournament for the games economy globally not just in India .. I would play a 5 week tournament Sept/Oct including all players as a warm up for the T20 WC .. that’s if we are clear to travel by then .. ? Thoughts ? #Stayhome — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 3, 2020

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said early on Friday that the IPL should be postponed again and played across five weeks in September and October, as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup.

Vaughan tweeted: “My thoughts on the IPL.. as it’s such an important tournament for the games economy globally not just in India.. I would play a 5 week tournament Sept/Oct including all players as a warm up for the T20 WC.. that’s if we are clear to travel by then.”

Cummins set an IPL auction record in December when he was snapped up for £1.5million by the Kolkata Knight Riders, eclipsing England’s Ben Stokes for the highest contract paid to a foreign player.

Advertising

Australia’s Test vice-captain said on Friday that he was eager to return to playing once circumstances allowed.

“If I was to get really greedy, I’d love for the IPL to happen as well… but international cricket is the pinnacle, so hopefully we can play as much of that as possible,” he said.

The Sydney product said it was “awful seeing things” develop in the United Kingdom, from where his fiancee Becky Boston hails.

“We’ve got a lot of family, obviously, in the UK at the moment,” he said. “We’ve been on the phone to them, making sure they’re staying indoors. I just wish everyone in England all the best.”

Australia are next scheduled to take to the field for a two-Test series in Bangladesh in June before coming to the UK for a T20 series followed by three ODI matches.

But Cummins does not think the tour will proceed because of the current situation.

“It’s just moving so quickly. Unless things improve I can’t see many tournaments going ahead around the world.”