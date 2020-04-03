Amir Khan targets bout against Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook before retiring

Amir Khan is determined to finish his career on a high with a money-spinning bout against Manny Pacquiao or Kell Brook.

The 33-year-old, whose last outing was a fourth round win over Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in July, had reportedly been considering retirement.

But Khan has declared he wants to finish his career with two more fights – and the likes of Pacquiao and Brook are the only bouts big enough to motivate him.

Amir Khan is reaching the end of his stellar career (Steven Paston/PA)

Speaking to promoter Eddie Hearn via Instagram Live, Khan said: “I have a couple of fights left in me – one or two at least.

“I’ve had 39 fights, a great career I love the sport to bits but there will come a day when I want to do other things.

“The biggest fights motivate me. When you’ve made so much money and won world titles, what’s going to motivate you?

Amir Khan wants a clash with Manny Pacquiao (Dave Thompson/PA)

“A Manny Pacquiao fight is huge, wherever it was, then you have Kell Brook, another massive fight in the UK.”

Khan won an Olympic silver medal at the age of 17 and went on to win two light-welterweight titles.

But, with the exception of his loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016, he has been unable to land a marquee fight against the likes of Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather.

And the current coronavirus lockdown is unlikely to help Khan’s quest of wrapping up his career in the near-future.

He added: “I still love the sport, I want to fight – we just don’t know how long coronavirus is going to last.”