A sporting quiz to set you up for the weekend
Some trivia to help keep the little grey cells ticking over.
With live action on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and millions in lockdown, sports fans have plenty of extra time on their hands.
For those wanting to keep the little grey cells ticking over, the PA news agency has pulled together some trivia to test your general sporting knowledge.
From the team with the most FA Cup wins to the jockey who rode Aldaniti to victory in the Grand National and the first player to land a televised nine-dart finish, there is something for everyone.
Just try not to look at the answers before you have got through them all….
Q1: How many gold medals did Great Britain win at the London 2012 Olympics – 28, 29 or 30?
Q2: Who was the first player to score four goals in one Premier League game?
Q3: In 2019, which American golfer rolled back the years to win the Masters at Augusta National?
Q4: Where and when did Britain’s Andy Murray secure his first Grand Slam tennis title?
Q5: Which team has won the FA Cup the most times?
Q6: Veteran quarterback Tom Brady joined which NFL franchise after leaving the New England Patriots following a sixth Super Bowl victory?
Q7: Whose drop-goal secured England a dramatic 20-17 extra-time victory over Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final in Sydney?
Q8: In 2015, which nation did Great Britain defeat to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936?
Q9: At which cricket venue did Ian Botham produce a remarkable all-round display to help England defeat Australia in the third Ashes Test during July 1981?
Q10: How many times did Great Britain’s Barry Sheene win the MotoGP 500cc world title?
Q11: Who rode Aldaniti to victory in the 1981 Grand National?
Q12: Steve Davis beat which player to win his first of six World Snooker Championship titles?
Q13: Name the last British driver to win the World Rally Championship.
Q14: Who won Great Britain’s only gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics?
Q15: Which rugby league club caused a major upset to beat favourites Wigan in the 1998 Challenge Cup final at Wembley?
Q16: Who shocked the world with a knockout win over undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in 1990?
Q17: Name the last British man to win the London Marathon elite race.
Q18: Which to two professional English football teams play home games at St James Park?
Q19: What is the nickname of Irish Mixed Martial Arts UFC fighter Conor McGregor?
Q20: By which margin did England edge out New Zealand to claim the 2019 Cricket World Cup following a day of high drama and a Super Over at Lord’s?
Q21: Name the player who made the first televised nine-dart finish.
Q22: Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick helped England win the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley – but who scored the other goal in the 4-2 win over West Germany?
Q23: Who are the most successful team in the NBA Finals, winning 17 championships?
Q24: How many Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles has Lewis Hamilton won – 5, 6 or 7?
Q25: Scottish sprinter Allan Wells won 100m gold and 200m silver for Great Britain at which Olympic Games?
Answers
1: 29
2: Efan Ekoku (Everton 1 Norwich 5, 25 September 1993)
3: Tiger Woods
4: 2012 US Open (Flushing Meadows, New York)
5: Arsenal (13)
6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7: Jonny Wilkinson
8: Belgium
9: Headingley, Leeds
10: Two, 1976 & 1977
11: Bob Champion
12: Doug Mountjoy (1981)
13: Richard Burns (2001)
14: Matthew Pinsent & Steve Redgrave (Rowing, Men’s Coxless Pair)
15: Sheffield Eagles
16: James ‘Buster’ Douglas
17: Eamonn Martin (1983)
18: Newcastle & Exeter
19: Notorious
20: Boundary count (26 to 17)
21: John Lowe (World Matchplay, October 1984)
22: Martin Peters
23: Boston Celtics
24: Six (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019)
25: 1980 Moscow
