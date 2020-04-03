A sporting quiz to set you up for the weekend

With live action on hold during the coronavirus pandemic and millions in lockdown, sports fans have plenty of extra time on their hands.

For those wanting to keep the little grey cells ticking over, the PA news agency has pulled together some trivia to test your general sporting knowledge.

From the team with the most FA Cup wins to the jockey who rode Aldaniti to victory in the Grand National and the first player to land a televised nine-dart finish, there is something for everyone.

Just try not to look at the answers before you have got through them all….

Congrats to the first woman ever to win an Olympic #Boxing gold medal – Nicola Adams of Team GBR #olympics pic.twitter.com/JabAjIrl — Olympics (@Olympics) August 9, 2012



Q1: How many gold medals did Great Britain win at the London 2012 Olympics – 28, 29 or 30?

Q2: Who was the first player to score four goals in one Premier League game?

Q3: In 2019, which American golfer rolled back the years to win the Masters at Augusta National?

Q4: Where and when did Britain’s Andy Murray secure his first Grand Slam tennis title?

Q5: Which team has won the FA Cup the most times?

Pick 199. 6 Rings. 3 MVPs. 20 seasons of greatness. The end of an era in New England. ? @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ptWa7bQfIR — NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2020

Q6: Veteran quarterback Tom Brady joined which NFL franchise after leaving the New England Patriots following a sixth Super Bowl victory?

Q7: Whose drop-goal secured England a dramatic 20-17 extra-time victory over Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final in Sydney?

Q8: In 2015, which nation did Great Britain defeat to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936?

Q9: At which cricket venue did Ian Botham produce a remarkable all-round display to help England defeat Australia in the third Ashes Test during July 1981?

Q10: How many times did Great Britain’s Barry Sheene win the MotoGP 500cc world title?

Steve Davis (left) lost to a black-ball decider against Dennis Taylor in the 1985 World Championship final at the Crucible Theatre (PA Archive)

Q11: Who rode Aldaniti to victory in the 1981 Grand National?

Q12: Steve Davis beat which player to win his first of six World Snooker Championship titles?

Q13: Name the last British driver to win the World Rally Championship.

Q14: Who won Great Britain’s only gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics?

Q15: Which rugby league club caused a major upset to beat favourites Wigan in the 1998 Challenge Cup final at Wembley?

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson had been undefeated before the clash at the Tokyo Dome (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Q16: Who shocked the world with a knockout win over undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in 1990?

Q17: Name the last British man to win the London Marathon elite race.

Q18: Which to two professional English football teams play home games at St James Park?

Q19: What is the nickname of Irish Mixed Martial Arts UFC fighter Conor McGregor?

Q20: By which margin did England edge out New Zealand to claim the 2019 Cricket World Cup following a day of high drama and a Super Over at Lord’s?

Dutchman Michael Van Gerwen has landed plenty of nine-dart finishes – but who was the first man to do it in a televised event? (Simon Cooper/PA)

Q21: Name the player who made the first televised nine-dart finish.

Q22: Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick helped England win the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley – but who scored the other goal in the 4-2 win over West Germany?

Q23: Who are the most successful team in the NBA Finals, winning 17 championships?

Q24: How many Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles has Lewis Hamilton won – 5, 6 or 7?

Q25: Scottish sprinter Allan Wells won 100m gold and 200m silver for Great Britain at which Olympic Games?

Answers

29 gold, 17 silver, 19 bronze – We finished 3rd in medal table after most successful Olympics for 104 years #OurGreatestTeam RT your support — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 12, 2012

1: 29

2: Efan Ekoku (Everton 1 Norwich 5, 25 September 1993)

3: Tiger Woods

4: 2012 US Open (Flushing Meadows, New York)

5: Arsenal (13)

? @rugbyworldcup Iconic Moments ? 22nd November, 2003 ?️ Stadium Australia, Sydney Wilkinson's dramatic drop goal sealed England's maiden Webb Ellis Cup in style#RWC2019 #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/9mve20j07b — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) September 20, 2019

6: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7: Jonny Wilkinson

8: Belgium

9: Headingley, Leeds

10: Two, 1976 & 1977

Champion by name. Champion by nature. In 1981, the fairytale came true as Bob Champion steered Aldaniti to Grand National glory… pic.twitter.com/7dljTyklP9 — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) March 31, 2019

11: Bob Champion

12: Doug Mountjoy (1981)

13: Richard Burns (2001)

14: Matthew Pinsent & Steve Redgrave (Rowing, Men’s Coxless Pair)

15: Sheffield Eagles

Tyson vs. Douglas: the biggest upset in boxing history. "42 to 1" premieres Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9pm ET on @espn pic.twitter.com/fimycsh1JS — 30 for 30 (@30for30) November 22, 2018

16: James ‘Buster’ Douglas

17: Eamonn Martin (1983)

18: Newcastle & Exeter

19: Notorious

20: Boundary count (26 to 17)

John Lowe scooped a £100,000 bonus for his perfect nine-dart leg (PA Archive)

21: John Lowe (World Matchplay, October 1984)

22: Martin Peters

23: Boston Celtics

24: Six (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019)

25: 1980 Moscow