Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, April 2

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday with organisers refusing to rule out postponing The Open and Huddersfield becoming the latest football club to furlough staff.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

8.28am – Norwich announced players, coaches and executive staff had donated £200,000 to help local people affected by the pandemic.

10.19am – Moto GP confirmed the French GP had been postponed because of coronavirus.

Norwich City’s playing squad, Head Coach and Executive Committee have agreed to donate a percentage of their salaries, amounting to over £200,000, to help those negatively impacted by COVID-19. Read more ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 2, 2020

12pm – The R&A insisted The Open at Royal St George’s in July remained on for the time being but is reviewing the options, including postponement.

12.29pm – Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield furloughed the majority of staff while their board and senior management volunteered to take salary deferrals for the next two months.

? #htafc has today taken measures to help lower costs and protect jobs as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every-day life. Full statement below from CEO Mark Devlin ?https://t.co/zrmiKUrPLg — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) April 2, 2020

Advertising

1.33pm – The Jupiler League in Belgium confirmed it was ending the season and crowning Club Brugge as champions.

1.35pm – Brighton announced manager Graham Potter, technical director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Paul Barber had taken significant voluntary pay cuts for the next three months.

El primer equipo y los miembros del Comité de Dirección del club aportarán a partes iguales las cantidades necesarias para complementar el salario de 430 empleados afectados por el ERTE ➡ https://t.co/7uohA4aUSz — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 2, 2020

2.26pm – Atletico Madrid revealed their players had agreed a 70 per cent wage cut which would help supplement the salaries of 430 non-playing staff.

4.40pm – Gary Lineker criticised his former team Tottenham after the Premier League club’s announcement that they had furloughed 550 members of their non-playing staff. Lineker, who announced he will donate two months’ wages to the British Red Cross, expected top-flight players to step up to fight coronavirus.

5.06pm – Chelsea joined up with UK charity Refuge to raise funds to support women and children experiencing domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic.