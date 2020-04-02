Norris and Sainz take pay cuts as McLaren furlough staff

McLaren have become the first Formula One team to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic, with remaining employees taking a wage cut.

Drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are among those taking a pay cut, with the aim of “protecting jobs in the short-term”.

The Woking-based team said in a statement: “The McLaren Group is temporarily furloughing a number of employees as part of wider cost-cutting measures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

“These measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short-term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers.”

The F1 calendar for the opening part of the 2020 season has been wiped out due to the virus, with a decision on the fate of July’s British Grand Prix expected soon.