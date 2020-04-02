Jones looks set to lead England to 2023 World Cup – reports

Eddie Jones looks set to continue as England’s head coach until the 2023 World Cup by agreeing a two-year extension to his current deal.

The Australian is currently committed until August 2021 but talks have been ongoing with the Rugby Football Union for several months.

Jones is due to address the media via conference call on Thursday and appears ready to reveal his intention to take another tilt at the sport’s biggest prize, having overseen a runners-up finish in Japan last year.

Eddie Jones looks set to sign on for the 2023 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The 60-year-old has joined RFU executives in accepting a 25% pay cut as part of the organisation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but uncertainty over the situation has not stopped future planning.

Jones has held the position since 2015, taking over from Stuart Lancaster, winning two Six Nations titles – including the 2016 Grand Slam.

The highlight of his reign was arguably the 19-7 victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final, a dominant performance which could not be replicated in the showpiece against South Africa.