Donations and snow tennis – What the world of sport got up to on Thursday

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – plus find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what they have been up to on April 2.

Football

Norwich City’s playing squad, Head Coach and Executive Committee have agreed to donate a percentage of their salaries, amounting to over £200,000, to help those negatively impacted by COVID-19. Read more ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 2, 2020

Norwich players, coaches and executive staff have donated £200,000 to help local people affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The donation is made up of money sacrificed from salary by Canaries staff, and will go towards the purchase and distribution of essential food and toiletries to those in need in the city and the county of Norfolk.

? Albion’s deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and head coach Graham Potter have each taken a significant voluntary pay cut for the next three months.#BHAFC ?⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 2, 2020

Brighton manager Graham Potter, chief executive Paul Barber and technical director Dan Ashworth have taken a “significant voluntary pay cut” for the next three months.

The trio will take a reduced wage for April, May and June in a bid to “protect all jobs at our club and charity” during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid’s players have agreed to help supplement the salary of 430 employees.

El primer equipo y los miembros del Comité de Dirección del club aportarán a partes iguales las cantidades necesarias para complementar el salario de 430 empleados afectados por el ERTE ➡ https://t.co/7uohA4aUSz — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 2, 2020

Boss Diego Simeone and members of the club’s management committee will also contribute after the club presented a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

All the members of the first team, along with the women’s team and Atletico Madrid B, have also agreed to a 70 per cent reduction in the salaries during the crisis.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea also endorsed a home-schooling parent’s strict ‘you can wear your football kit so long as you do your maths’ edict. One wonders why…

Cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed he would be stepping out of his comfort zone by challenging a host of Formula One stars, including Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, in the second F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix this Sunday. He was quick to get some practice in, too.

Tennis

The summer heat of Wimbledon could not be further away for Roger Federer. The king of Centre Court put the disappointment of the cancellation of this year’s tournament behind him as he practised in the snow in Switzerland.

Rugby

Make that call pic.twitter.com/6csh4bVUnw — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) April 2, 2020

Wasps got a celebrity involved in their #MakeThatCall campaign, an initiative that aims to support their fans during the coronavirus crisis, with Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace asking people to call someone who would appreciate it – whether it be a member of the NHS, another key worker or a vulnerable person.

Racing

#ThankYouNHS ?????????’? ??? ??? We will be donating 10,000 tickets to the @NHSuk for the first day of the 2021 @RandoxHealth Grand National Festival. The day will also be dedicated to our NHS heroes and be re-named Liverpool’s NHS Day ♥️ — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 2, 2020

The Jockey Club announced it will donate 10,000 tickets to the NHS and social care sector in Merseyside for the first day of the 2021 Grand National Festival at Aintree. The day will also be renamed Liverpool’s NHS Day in honour of the dedicated NHS staff and volunteers across Merseyside who are working to care for COVID-19 patients.