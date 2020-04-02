Ben Stokes and Charles Leclerc to feature in second F1 Virtual Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will be taking to the track alongside England cricket star Ben Stokes in the second Formula One Esports Virtual Grand Prix.

Following on from the inaugural race around the Bahrain track a fortnight ago, a host of F1 drivers will compete around a virtual Albert Park in Melbourne on Sunday as they attempt to fill the void while the season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Can not wait for this ? ? ? https://t.co/J6bEA802AS — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 2, 2020

Leclerc will be joined by British drivers George Russell and Lando Norris, with Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon also taking part.

Stokes meanwhile will be on board in a Red Bull for the virtual race which will feature a qualifying session and a 28-lap race.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year tweeted: “Can not wait for this.”

First Race of the year coming up this week-end ! I will do my first ever Virtual Race this week-end organised by @F1, and I like this line up ? @arthur_leclerc7 pic.twitter.com/6r5Fenzyil — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 2, 2020

Leclerc meanwhile, who should have been driving a real Ferrari at the first ever Vietnam Grand Prix this weekend, tweeted:

Racing fans can get their fix by watching the race on the official Formula One YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels, as well as live on Sky Sports in the UK.