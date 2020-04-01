Menu

Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1

UK & international sports | Published:

The PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

The decision on the Silverstone Grand Prix is yet to be made

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday as Silverstone set a deadline for the British Grand Prix and Leeds Rhinos confirmed they had put staff on furlough.

(All times BST)

09.26am – Rugby Australia confirms it is in discussions with the players’ union over three-month wage deferral after standing down 75 per cent of its workforce until June on Tuesday.

09.58am – The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event in Copenhagen was moved from June because of coronavirus with the Nordic Darts Masters to be staged on October 23-24.

10.01am – The Football Supporters Association, the Premier League, EFL and the FA urge fans to play their part to fight coronavirus.

11.52am – Silverstone said it has until the end of April to decide whether or not the British Grand Prix can go ahead in July.

12.01pm – Leeds Rhinos confirm they have furloughed almost all staff and players while also shutting the stadium and training ground.

13.26pm –  Dundee United announces they have a placed a large number of employees on furlough to protect the club’s long-term sustainability.

13.59pm – The Curtis Cup becomes the latest competition to be put back to 2021.

15.05pm – The US Darts Masters was postponed for 12 months.

15.15pm – The Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials, set for Bramham Park near Leeds on June 4-7, were postponed.

UK & international sports

