Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1
The PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.
The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday as Silverstone set a deadline for the British Grand Prix and Leeds Rhinos confirmed they had put staff on furlough.
(All times BST)
09.26am – Rugby Australia confirms it is in discussions with the players’ union over three-month wage deferral after standing down 75 per cent of its workforce until June on Tuesday.
09.58am – The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event in Copenhagen was moved from June because of coronavirus with the Nordic Darts Masters to be staged on October 23-24.
10.01am – The Football Supporters Association, the Premier League, EFL and the FA urge fans to play their part to fight coronavirus.
11.52am – Silverstone said it has until the end of April to decide whether or not the British Grand Prix can go ahead in July.
12.01pm – Leeds Rhinos confirm they have furloughed almost all staff and players while also shutting the stadium and training ground.
13.26pm – Dundee United announces they have a placed a large number of employees on furlough to protect the club’s long-term sustainability.
13.59pm – The Curtis Cup becomes the latest competition to be put back to 2021.
15.05pm – The US Darts Masters was postponed for 12 months.
15.15pm – The Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials, set for Bramham Park near Leeds on June 4-7, were postponed.
