Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Wednesday as Silverstone set a deadline for the British Grand Prix and Leeds Rhinos confirmed they had put staff on furlough.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

(All times BST)

09.26am – Rugby Australia confirms it is in discussions with the players’ union over three-month wage deferral after standing down 75 per cent of its workforce until June on Tuesday.

09.58am – The inaugural PDC World Series of Darts event in Copenhagen was moved from June because of coronavirus with the Nordic Darts Masters to be staged on October 23-24.

10.01am – The Football Supporters Association, the Premier League, EFL and the FA urge fans to play their part to fight coronavirus.

"We can all play our part" – FSA, EFL, PL and FA urge fans to stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives: https://t.co/tc6IyConpc #COVID19 — The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) April 1, 2020

11.52am – Silverstone said it has until the end of April to decide whether or not the British Grand Prix can go ahead in July.

12.01pm – Leeds Rhinos confirm they have furloughed almost all staff and players while also shutting the stadium and training ground.

13.26pm – Dundee United announces they have a placed a large number of employees on furlough to protect the club’s long-term sustainability.

? ANNOUNCEMENT ? The US Darts Masters has been postponed for 12 months, with the PDC's biggest names & eight North American stars now set to compete at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 4-5 2021. ▶️ Full story: https://t.co/A5ce44ASUG pic.twitter.com/SoCS3a8wCz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 1, 2020

13.59pm – The Curtis Cup becomes the latest competition to be put back to 2021.

15.05pm – The US Darts Masters was postponed for 12 months.

15.15pm – The Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials, set for Bramham Park near Leeds on June 4-7, were postponed.