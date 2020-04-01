Menu

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he will not break quarantine to fight in UFC 249

UK & international sports | Published:

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly announced his intention to stage the show.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has refused to leave Russia to fight in UFC 249

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he will not break coronavirus quarantine to fight in UFC 249 in two weeks’ time.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly announced his intention to stage the show, despite it having to be moved from Brooklyn following the partial US crackdown on the spread of the virus.

But Nurmagomedov, who was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson on the card, revealed in an Instagram post that he is currently in his native Dagestan and where he expects to remain for the foreseeable future.

Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? – I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? – Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. – ? Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? – Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? – Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.

Nurmagomedov insisted that “the whole world should be in quarantine”, adding: “I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight.

“The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

