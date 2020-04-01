Curtis Cup postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Curtis Cup has been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition for women amateur golfers, between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland, was due to be held in Conwy, Wales, in June and no new date has been scheduled.

The Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire and the Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock, which were due to take place in June, have also been put back until August.

Duncan Weir, executive director – golf development and amateur championships at the R&A, said: “We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take.

“We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans.”