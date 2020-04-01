Cobblers boss delights fan of 73 years with phone call during lockdown

Northampton boss Keith Curle made one fan’s day with a phone call during the coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday morning.

The club have been in touch with locals and fans during the ongoing pandemic, and the gesture was well received by Muriel, a fan of 73 years.

? LISTEN: Muriel has been a Cobblers fan for 73 years. It is fair to say she was pleased to receive a call from Keith Curle this morning #KeepCalmandCobblerOn pic.twitter.com/Nf5bkXxDf7 — Northampton Town (@ntfc) April 1, 2020

“How nice to hear your voice!” said Muriel upon receiving the call.

“Do you know I’m so pleased you rung me! I heard the other day you were ringing people and I thought he’s forgotten me!”

Curle replied: “How could we forget you? As a club we’re trying to do everything we can do to keep in touch with our local community and our valued supporters.”

Northampton currently sit in the play-off positions in the suspended League Two table.

With football on hold across the world, the Cobblers’ push for promotion has taken a back seat.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

But the club are clearly still able to put smiles on faces simply by getting in touch with their supporters.

“This is a pleasure for me, it really is,” continued Muriel. “I sit in the East Stand and look across and see you every week.

“I’m only sorry that we don’t know what the end is this season.”