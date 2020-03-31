What athletes got up to during the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the world’s sporting action and left players and athletes across the world with plenty of time on their hands.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them got up to on Tuesday.

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe – on loan from Stoke – is determined not to let his skills go rusty during the lockdown after recovering from a serious knee injury which has kept him out since September.

Laura Muir also revealed her special talent as the European 1500m champion put her her time to good use now the Olympics has been postponed.

While double Olympic champion Max Whitlock looked to get the nation active by filming Gymnastics with Max from his home.

Head over to my YouTube channel #GymnasticsWithMax starting soonhttps://t.co/AzwnwdPo97 pic.twitter.com/YbvP9lYiJb — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) March 31, 2020

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker tried to lighten the mood with a video to the Foundations’ Build Me Up Buttercup – including a cameo from Tyson Fury.

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith also looked to make use of her time at home to ensure she kept in top condition.

? No gym. No problem for @dinaashersmith. Simply build your own using items from around the home.#AthleticsAtHome #StayInWorkOut pic.twitter.com/tePqEc7ppT — BritAthletics (@BritAthletics) March 31, 2020

Ex-Australia spinner Shane Warne held an Instagram Live where he named the combined best England XI he had played against.

Thankyou to everyone who joined me today on IG live. See you tmrw. This is my combined ashes team and best England team that I played against !!!!!!! Ashes ??Gooch, Hayden,Ponting, M Waugh, KP, Border (c), Gilly,… https://t.co/AHFaFiu77W — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 31, 2020

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris, who won Olympic silver in Rio four years ago, refused to let the coronavirus lockdown get in the way of her training in the USA and narrowly avoided a nasty injury.