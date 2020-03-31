Tyson Fury will ‘never tire of beating Deontay Wilder’

Tyson Fury insists he will never tire of beating Deontay Wilder in anticipation of their trilogy fight once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Fury avenged the controversial draw fought out in December 2018 by overwhelming Wilder last month, the American’s corner intervening in the seventh round of a brutally one-sided fight.

It is hoped they will meet for a third time in October, after the previous date of July 18 was abandoned because of the global spread of Covid-19, and Fury is eager to resume their rivalry after Wilder activated the rematch clause.

“I’ll be obliged to give him a bit more! You never tire of beating Deontay Wilder, it’s one of those things you take great pride in doing,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“I really did what I said I was going to do and not many people, in boxing especially, say something and then do exactly what they were going to do.

“So I was quite proud of the performance and I’m really looking forward to getting all this coronavirus out of the way and the world getting back on track and getting back to my job.”

Fury has been staying fit by engaging in fitness sessions with his wife Paris and five children that are broadcast on Instagram live.

Leg day with @parisfury1 in the fury household just another day…..???? @ Lancaster, Lancashire https://t.co/G1f57hVGjG — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 25, 2020

“It’s quite difficult because obviously I’m not allowed to go to gyms for training,” Fury said.

“However, I’ve been doing every morning at 9am a workout video with the world live on Instagram. We do a 50-minute workout.

“It helps me stay in shape and helps many, many people out there who join in from all over the world.

“I’m very, very grateful that I can have an input on helping people with their fitness and mental health problems during these lockdown times.

“I’ve got Paris here and the kids. Everyone goes nuts in the front room while we’re working out.”