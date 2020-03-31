Tim Paine would ‘fully support’ Steve Smith becoming Australia captain again

Tim Paine says he would “fully support” Steve Smith returning as Australian captain “down the track”.

Smith became eligible to captain Australia again days ago after his two-year ban following the ball-tampering scandal came to an end.

Paine said : “I haven’t had that conversation with him. I probably will at some stage, no doubt,”.

“If Steve Smith decides that’s the way he wants to go, then I would fully support him.”

Australia’s Steve Smith just became eligible to lead his country again (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 35-year-old later clarified his comment related to “the next Australian captain” and said he would support Smith or others being put in the role “down the track”.

He said he, coach Justin Langer and selection chairmain Trevor Hohns had to “make sure we are developing a number of guys that we can choose from, whether that’s a Steve Smith who has done it before, or one of the guys who are developing like a Travis Head, a Marnus Labuschagne or a Pat Cummins”.

Smith, 30, had maintained his intense physical training regime in isolation, his captain said.

Advertising

“He’s very high energy, loves to train. He’s been running 10 kilometres (6 miles) a day, I’m hoping when we get him back he won’t be a skeleton,” Paine joked.

Isolation would be an “eye-opener” for energetic players Smith and David Warner “but it’s great ’cause it gives them an opportunity to spend time with family and loved ones which is so important at the moment,” Paine said.

high energy love to train

Paine had started his day with some bad news when he discovered his car had been broken into and his wallet stolen.

The culprits had used his card at a nearby McDonald’s, with the theft occurring after the car was moved onto the driveway so Paine could construct a gym in his garage during isolation.

He jokingly said the lesson was simple: “don’t do fitness.”