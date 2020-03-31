PDPA and PDC announce financial assistance for players amid coronavirus crisis

The Professional Darts Players Association has announced a financial package to help players during the coronavirus pandemic.

With events on the PDC Tour currently postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis, all PDC Tour Card members will be eligible for help.

The PDPA is offering an emergency handout of £1,000 for any player in need of immediate financial assistance, which is non-repayble, while also opening another fund for financial assistance, which will be taken off future prize money.

A joint statement from the PDC and PDPA read: “As always, our members’ health and well-being is our utmost priority.

? ANNOUNCEMENT ? The @PDPA_darts, with support from the PDC, has announced a financial support scheme for players affected during the current situation. ▶️ Full statement: https://t.co/fzRALRdnBn pic.twitter.com/79I2kx9Ce9 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 31, 2020

“Additionally, the financial impact on our members due to the pandemic is something which we and the PDC continue to monitor daily.

“Therefore, for our members’ benefit we announce the following: An immediate emergency fund of up to £1,000 for any Tour Card holder in real need of immediate financial assistance.

“This fund is specifically for members who are currently suffering a real negative financial impact due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This applied-for payment will be non-repayable.

“A PDPA/PDC Hardship Fund for any Tour Card holder who requires further financial support in the months ahead in the form of an advance against future prize money. The details for this fund will be forwarded to all Tour Card holders in due course.