On this day in 2014: England humiliated by Holland

On this day six years ago England were beaten in ego-bruising fashion by a Holland side considered as also-rans at the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

Here the PA news agency looks at the inglorious event in full.

England already eliminated

Lost to New Zealand by nine wickets (D/L)

Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Lost to South Africa by three runs

Lost to Holland by 45 runs

Stuart Broad’s England side already knew they were on their way home having failed to qualify for the knockout stages following defeats to New Zealand and South Africa. There was, however, one more fixture to fulfil in Chittagong. Holland had been blown away for 39 all out by Sri Lanka but did give South Africa a scare along the way. Head coach Ashley Giles presciently drew attention to the possibility of an upset on the eve of the game, noting: “It does represent a banana skin, but it’s a World Cup game, we’re playing for England and we need to win the match.”

Job half done

Stuart Broad did his job with the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

England made just one change to their XI, bringing in spinner Stephen Parry for misfiring seamer Jade Dernbach and the bowlers largely kept their part of the bargain. Having won the toss they restricted their opponents to a modest 133 for five – well below the par score for the tournament. Broad claimed three for 24 and Ravi Bopara gave up a miserly 15 runs from his four-over allocation. At the changeover the batsmen will have been more than happy with the task ahead.

Orange crush

England had lost to the Dutch in this competition before, a comedy of errors at Lord’s in 2009, but at least that was a last-ball finish. Here they were humbled in a hurry, dismissed for a paltry 88 to lose by a mammoth 45 runs. Unbelievably they scored just four boundaries in 17.4 overs of muddled, error-strewn batting. Mudassar Bukhari and Logan Van Beek had the time of their lives, sharing six wickets for just 21 runs. Only three players made double figures, with Bopara’s 18 the best of the innings.

Eyes off the ball

Invited to explain what had occurred, captain and coach were united in admitting the team had committed the cardinal sin of losing focus. “How do I explain that? Only with a couple of words: complacency would be one of them,” said Giles. “I’m not sure there’s anything more we can say other than it was unacceptable and embarrassing.” Broad concurred: “No-one seemed to have any hunger to go and get any runs and there was obviously some soft dismissals. It was a lack of commitment in the shots and a very disorganised chase.”

Aftermath

The result proved a turning point in Ashley Giles’ career (Nick Potts/PA)

Most obviously the result ended Giles’ hopes of becoming permanent head coach. He had been employed to oversee the limited-overs side and was well placed to succeed Andy Flower in the top job until this tournament debacle. He ended up on another path and is now the powerful director of men’s cricket at the ECB. Broad never played another Twenty20 for England, with any hope of further leadership roles also nipped in the bud. Of the 11 players on show that day, two went from strength to strength with Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler ending up as captain and vice-captain for last summer’s triumph in the 50-over World Cup.