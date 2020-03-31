A look at what sport still went ahead on March 31 despite the coronavirus crisis

As the Coronavirus continues to put sport on hold, only a handful of events are still taking place around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the action which went ahead on Tuesday.

Horse Racing

Tonight’s live US racing is from Will Rogers Downs and Fonner Park getting underway at 7.15pm – available only on our free ATR Player streaming service ? — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 31, 2020

While there may be no action in the United Kingdom or now Ireland, where meetings had carried on behind closed doors, racing does continue in the United States.

Will Rogers Downs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fonner Park at Grand Island, Nebraska and the Cal-Expo Harness in Scaramento, California saw cards on the dirt tracks.

Basketball

Basketball is still going on in Taiwan (Clive Gee/PA)

As well as the National League in mountainous, landlocked Central Asia nation Tajikistan, basketball games continue to be played in Taiwan’s SBL.

Pauian saw off Taiwan Beer 94-75 to sit in second place after a fourth successive win.

Bottom club Jeoutai, though, went down 77-89 at home to Bank of Taiwan, who snapped a six-match losing streak.

Volleyball

Along with other sports, volleyball continues to be played in Belarus (Gareth Copley/PA)

In Belarus – where a full Premier League football programme was played last weekend – there were two games in the MVL Mixed League.

Aventus won a fifth-set 15-13 to record a 3-2 win over StartVolley 2, while Kompotiki completed a comfortable 3-1 victory at Belavia Minsk.

Football

Most professional football around the globe has been postponed (Joe Giddens/PA)

Only a scattering of low-key friendly games were played on Tuesday.

Tajikistan outfit Istaravshan trashed Isfara 6-0, while in Belarus, Arsenal Dzyarzhynsk came from behind to win 3-1 at Slonim.

A late goal helped Swedish side Byttorps beat Sodra Vings 3-2, while Goteborg Women had earlier ran out 7-2 winners over Tolo.