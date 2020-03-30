Phil Mickelson hints at rematch of Tiger Woods showdown

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are “working on” a rematch of their multi-million pound showdown, according to five-time major winner Mickelson.

Mickelson, who won £7million by beating Woods in Las Vegas in November 2018, said on social media that he was in talks with Masters champion Woods about another contest.

Although no dates were mentioned, the implication from Mickelson’s answer to a question on Twitter was that it would take place during the current shutdown of top-level professional golf due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The question tweeted to Mickelson and Woods read: “Do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch? We need live sports.”

Mickelson replied: “Working on it.”

Another user followed that up with: “Please don’t tease,” to which Mickelson replied: “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing.”

Whether such a contest would get the go-ahead in the current climate remains to be seen, but Mickelson has previously said he would be keen on a rematch, perhaps with celebrity partners.

It took the addition of floodlights and a makeshift 93-yard hole for the left-hander to win the original, low-quality contest on the fourth extra hole.

The majority of the play at Shadow Creek was so mediocre that various members of the commentary team were moved to comment.

“This is some crappy golf,” said former NBA star Charles Barkley, who apparently speaks from experience of his own less-than-stellar skills on the links, while former Open champion Darren Clarke conceded after 10 holes: “We need a spark, we need something.”