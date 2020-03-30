Kane says season should not run beyond end of June

England captain Harry Kane fears any delay in the Premier League beyond June could even impact the 2022 World Cup.

The Tottenham striker feels the top flight will strive to complete the season, with all action suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus.

That delay is likely to be extended with no suggestion when the top flight or EFL will restart as the country battles against the pandemic.

Euro 2020 has already been pushed back to next year and Kane, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, insisted the season should not be allowed to drift.

“The further this season is pushed on, it would have such a big knock-on effect for next season, with the Euros in 2021, and even the World Cup 2022,” said Kane in an Instagram Live conversation with Jamie Redknapp.

“Football is secondary at the moment. I know there still have to be plans in place and I’m sure everyone is trying to do that.

“I know the Premier League will do everything they can to finish the season, and that they are looking at every option possible.

“I think, for me, we do need to try to finish the season. But there needs to be a point where enough’s enough.

Harry Kane says the current season needs to be finished by the end of June (PA)

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that. But obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially.

“Probably the limit for me is the end of June. If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

The summer’s Olympics in Tokyo was postponed last week after the International Olympic Committee bowed to pressure from countries and World Athletics.

Lord Coe, president of World Athletics, believes delaying the Games and Paralympics has stopped athletes from suffering mentally.

The Games are now likely to be held next year and the call to postpone was backed by Coe.

Lord Coe backed the decision to postpone the Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We didn’t want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law,” he told talkSPORT.

“And of course in the back of their minds was always that concern, it wasn’t just their own training programme, but that they ran the risk of infecting themselves, their families, their kids, grandparents or parents.

“We just wanted to take them out of that mental turmoil as quickly as we possibly could.”