Edwin Van Der Sar turns style icon – sports stars on social media
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys some family time and Roger Federer practices his trick shots.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the world’s sporting action and left players and athletes across the world with plenty of time on their hands.
Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them got up to on Monday.
Former Manchester United and Holland goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar, currently Ajax chief executive, is getting creative with his clothing choices for video conferences.
Former BDO world champion Glen Durrant was doing things around the house.
While for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, it was all about enjoying some quality family time.
Another day, another Fallon Sherrock TikTok…
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was part of a Germany team taking on Spain at FIFA 20, rather than the friendly which had been scheduled for March 26 in Madrid.
Great Britain hockey player Sam Ward continued re-enacting Olympic events in his ‘Isolation Olympics’ series.
Roger Federer has been practising his trick shots.
Ben Stokes improved on last week’s effort in the Bring Sally Up challenge.
