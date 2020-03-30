Edwin Van Der Sar turns style icon – sports stars on social media

The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to the world’s sporting action and left players and athletes across the world with plenty of time on their hands.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what some of them got up to on Monday.

Former Manchester United and Holland goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar, currently Ajax chief executive, is getting creative with his clothing choices for video conferences.

Former BDO world champion Glen Durrant was doing things around the house.

Funny what you find when decluttering – Can’t remember these flights pic.twitter.com/2garAORCzG — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) March 30, 2020

While for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, it was all about enjoying some quality family time.

In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.??❤️? #stayhomesavelives pic.twitter.com/lVEBu5vbqW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 30, 2020

Advertising

Another day, another Fallon Sherrock TikTok…

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno was part of a Germany team taking on Spain at FIFA 20, rather than the friendly which had been scheduled for March 26 in Madrid.

? eMatchday! ????@Bernd_Leno is part of a Germany team taking on Spain at FIFA 20 from 18:30 CEST live on https://t.co/hh0qc8YNYa tonight. He's counting on your support! ?#DieMannschaft #WePlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/uEHJrWBRlo — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 30, 2020

Advertising

Great Britain hockey player Sam Ward continued re-enacting Olympic events in his ‘Isolation Olympics’ series.

Roger Federer has been practising his trick shots.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Ben Stokes improved on last week’s effort in the Bring Sally Up challenge.